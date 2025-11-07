Former Celina ISD teacher, coach arrested again over recording children in locker rooms, police say

Caleb Elliott, the former Celina ISD teacher and coach facing numerous criminal charges relating to recording children in locker rooms, was arrested again on Thursday, the Celina Police Department said.

Celina PD announced Friday that Elliott now faces a charge of sexual performance of a child, which is a second-degree felony. The department said the charge came as a result of its investigation into Elliott, including witness accounts from a middle school locker room.

Texas criminal law defines the charge "as a crime that lures a child younger than 18 years of age to perform an act that visually depicts the lewd exhibition of the private area," Celina PD said. "This would include asking victims to perform activities while they were naked or partially clothed."

The department did not offer specifics about the charge against Elliott. CBS News Texas has requested an arrest warrant affidavit, which may contain more details.

Criminal charges against Caleb Elliott

Elliott, 26, was first arrested in early October on a charge of invasive visual recording. The next week he was arrested again, this time for possession or promotion of child pornography.

According an arrest warrant from October, Elliott secretly recorded several boys in the locker room during school hours. The warrant states that 12 photos were recovered from his phone, all described as meeting the criteria of child pornography and showing young boys in various states of dress and undress.

Elliott taught 6th grade history and coached 8th grade football coach at Moore Middle School. He was placed indefinite administrative leave following the initial charge, and later resigned.

Scrutiny on father, school district

The families of dozens of alleged victims are participating in multiple lawsuits against Celina ISD.

Elliott, the son of Celina High School football coach Bill Elliott, followed his father into coaching and started working as a substitute teacher in 2022.

One lawsuit alleges that the district ignored allegations that Elliott had a sexual relationship with a Celina High School student in 2023, moving him to Moore Middle School instead of firing him or reporting him to police.

The criminal charges are tied directly to his alleged behavior in the Moore Middle School locker room.

The lawsuit also claims that at least one Celina ISD employee reported to the school that Caleb Elliott "behaved inappropriately with children," but was told that was not true.