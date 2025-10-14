Collin County teacher charged with felony assault after alleged classroom incident with 5-year-old, report states

A Collin County teacher is facing a felony assault charge after an alleged incident in a classroom with a 5-year-old student.

The teacher claims in an arrest report that she didn't cause the injuries that the school district and the child's parents reported to authorities.

Mikaela Beth Priest was teaching kindergarten early last week at Hendricks Elementary School in Anna. But by the end of the week, she was fired and facing a felony assault charge over an incident inside her classroom.

Alleged injuries documented by school nurse

An arrest warrant, obtained by CBS News Texas, says a 5-year-old female student "stated that while in class, she was trying to get a paper from another classmate. [Priest] then came up to her and grabbed her arm and made her sit down. [The student] stated 'she [Priest] hurt it really hard.'"

The arrest report says the student said, "ow that hurts," but that [Priest] did not let go."

The student also stated she was crying during the incident and that she told another teacher during recess about the incident.

The student said that she was taken to the nurse's office for her injuries, the arrest report states. That's where they documented injuries "...consistent with a hand grab imprint. The marks were a deep reddish/purple color."

Teacher fired days after alleged assault

The 31-year-old teacher was fired by the school district two days after the incident allegedly happened.

In an arrest affidavit, the former teacher denies causing the student's injury.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Anna Independent School District said:

"Anna ISD remains committed to maintaining a safe learning environment for all students. The alleged actions of this individual do not reflect the standards or values of our District."

Former teacher denies causing harm, cites "redirect" technique

Priest told Collin County Sheriff's Office investigators that "...she had to use a "re-direct" technique on [the student]. [Priest] stated [the student] was doing 'stations' and would not rotate to the next one when asked. [Priest] stated she then used a re-direct technique taught by the school to bring [the student] to the teacher table. Affiant had [Priest] demonstrate the re-direct technique. [Priest] demonstrated a hand over hand movement. [Priest] stated they use their hand to re-direct them to where they need to go."

In the report, Priest told investigators that the child "has an issue focusing and that she has sent several emails to her parents about it."

Educator questions severity of force used in alleged incident

Former North Texas school superintendent Rebecca Good is a longtime educator and author who says the redirect technique that teachers are trained to use on uncooperative students should only involve gentle physical contact.

"For example if they are sitting if they are sitting in a chair, they should not be sitting in ... the teacher might say, 'This is Juanito's chair and he needs to sit in. Now, can you come over here and sit in your chair?'" Good said. "It's hard to believe that this child was giving the kind of stubbornness that needed a strong hand to the point that it left a mark on the child's forearm."

Good hopes authorities will consider the teacher's background before prosecuting her for a third-degree felony of injury to a child.

Felony charge filed; former teacher released on bond

Priest has been charged with injury to a child with bodily injury. She was released from jail on a $50,000 bond.