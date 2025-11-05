Fired Mansfield ISD teacher had improper relationship with Alvarado ISD student, police say

The Mansfield ISD teacher who was arrested and fired last week had a sexual relationship with a teenager, Alvarado police said Wednesday.

Jared Young, 33, faces charges of child pornography, sexual assault of a child and improper relationship with a student. Police said the student, a 16-year-old girl who attends Alvarado ISD, reported the relationship.

Young was a science teacher at Mansfield Legacy High School and coached the freshman football and basketball teams. This was his first year teaching in Mansfield ISD, though he previously worked as a special education aide during the 2021–2022 school year. He worked for Alvarado ISD during the 2023-2024 school year and left at the end of the year when his contract was not renewed.

According to police, Young traveled from his home in Burleson to the teen's home in Alvarado, where he picked her up and drove her to the Alvarado ISD administration building. Police said that's where the sexual assault happened, but didn't say when.

Young also had exchanged graphic images with the teen and another person, police said. The full extent of the text messages remains under investigation, police said, and a cellphone forensic analysis is underway.

During an interview with police, Young admitted to having sex with the girl. He was arrested on Oct. 30 and once Mansfield ISD was notified of the investigation, he was placed on administrative leave and was subsequently fired.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and they expect more victims to come forward.

In a letter sent to parents, Legacy High School Principal Stephanie Bonneau asked that anyone with information related to the criminal cases involving Young contact police in Alvarado or Mansfield.

Mansfield ISD said it will contact families of students who were in Young's classroom during his time as a special education aide, out of an abundance of caution.