Melissa ISD responds to reports of inappropriate conduct claims about Celina High School coach while employed there

A Celina High School teacher and coach is on administrative leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct at his previous school. Now, that school district is responding.

Celina ISD officials were informed on Oct. 31 of a social media post regarding Neil Phillips, a letter from CHS principal John Burdett said. Burdett said Phillips was an employee at Melissa ISD when the incident took place.

Melissa ISD released a statement on Monday detailing the timeline surrounding the report made about Phillips.

Murphy said that during the investigation, campus administration followed all state laws and guidelines for reporting and took appropriate action based on the information available at that time.

In the letter from Melissa ISD superintendent Keith Murphy, he said that in August 2023, Phillips was hired with standard protocols and reference checks, which all came back normal. He began teaching that same year.

On March 5, 2025, Murphy said students reported concerns about Phillips' actions during a class. Phillips was immediately removed from his classes while the investigation began.

Four days later, Phillips told Melissa ISD that he was seeking other job opportunities and submitted his resignation letter, which was effective immediately. On March 25, after spring break, the investigation concluded and Phillips' classes were informed that a long-term substitute would finish the school year with them.

On March 27, Melissa High School administration was contacted by Celina ISD regarding Phillips. Murphy said MHS administration provided a truthful and accurate reference for Philips.

Phillips was hired by Celina ISD this year as a world geography teacher and head coach of the wrestling team at the high school, Burdett said.

When he was hired, Burdett said the application denied any prior investigations, leave with pay and/or resignations in lieu of non-renewal or termination. Phillips also has a certificate with the Texas Education Agency State Board for Educator Certification with no indication of a past investigation.

Burdett said the information provided wasn't consistent with the information received at the time Phillips applied and that the district is investigating.

It is still unclear what exactly the inappropriate conduct was, but Murphy said the campus has access to some audio recordings, and made a reference to audio circulating online that was never provided to Melissa ISD.