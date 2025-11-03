Celina High School teacher, coach placed on leave after allegations of inappropriate conduct at another school district

A Celina High School teacher and coach is on administrative leave after officials were informed about allegations of inappropriate conduct while he was employed at another school district.

Celina ISD officials were informed on Oct. 31 of a social media post regarding Neil Phillips, a letter from CHS principal John Burdett said. Burdett said Phillips was an employee at Melissa ISD when the incident took place.

Phillips was hired by Celina ISD this year as a world geography teacher and head coach of the wrestling team at the high school, Burdett said.

When he was hired, Burdett said the application denied any prior investigations, leave with pay and/or resignations in lieu of non-renewal or termination. Phillips also has a certificate with the Texas Education Agency State Board for Educator Certification with no indication of a past investigation.

Burdett said the information provided wasn't consistent with the information received at the time Phillips applied and that the district is investigating.

The letter said that Phillips was immediately placed on leave and an investigation is underway.

Celina ISD educators, coaches on administrative leave

A Celina ISD middle school teacher was arrested on Thursday after allegedly showing up to school intoxicated, according to police.

According to the Celina Police Department, officers responded to a call regarding the teacher, 40-year-old Jainya Walder, a sixth-grade English, language arts and reading teacher at Moore Middle School.

Moore Middle School's interim principal Kendric Smith sent a letter to parents, which said Walder was removed from her classroom under suspicion of intoxication.

Caleb Elliott, 26, the son of Bill Elliott, Celina HS's longtime athletic director and head football coach, was arrested earlier last month and has been charged with invasive visual recording. He allegedly photographed boys in the locker room while they were changing.

A new lawsuit claims at least 30 Celina ISD students were victims of Caleb Elliott. The lawsuit says, based on "information and belief," Caleb Elliott was caught placing a hidden camera in the Moore Middle School boys' locker room and states that Celina ISD "chose to protect the predator instead of the children."