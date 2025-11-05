McKinney ISD school board to discuss possible campus closures in special meeting

Another North Texas school district may be considering closing campuses.

McKinney ISD has a special board meeting Wednesday night to talk about possible changes for the next school year.

According to the meeting agenda, the board will talk about repurposing three unnamed elementary schools in the southwest area of the district. They will also discuss new attendance zones for elementary, middle and high schools for the next school year.

This is happening because, according to their agenda, a long-range planning committee recommended the district avoid the operational and staffing costs associated with underutilized campuses.

Earlier this year, McKinney ISD made hard budget cuts, which eliminated over 30 positions and some programs, including summer school.

The special meeting is Wednesday at 6 p.m. at district headquarters.

Other North Texas schools close campuses

Over the last few years, several other schools in North Texas closed or are considering closing campuses, citing budget deficits or declining enrollment.

Frisco ISD recently voted to close Staley Middle School at the end of this year in a unanimous vote.

Coppell ISD board members considered closing Town Center Elementary School, but decided to keep it open after receiving pushback from parents. In a statement, CISD Superintendent Leanne Shivers said the district will now explore other measures to address the "significant budget challenges" the school district continues to face. She added that those steps will likely affect many parts of the school district and will include staff reductions.

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD is currently considering closing a handful of campuses. The City of Grapevine has also pushed back against the district, asking leaders to reconsider the proposal that could close several elementary schools.