Grapevine city leaders push back on Grapevine-Colleyville ISD plan to close schools The City of Grapevine is pushing back against the Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District, asking leaders to reconsider a proposal that could close several elementary schools. City officials and district leaders are exchanging strongly worded letters over the future of local campuses. Last week, the district's planning committee shared seven proposals — each closing one or two schools, including Dove, Colleyville, Bear Creek, Bransford, and Glenhope elementary schools.