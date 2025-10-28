Coppell ISD votes to keep Town Center Elementary School open after hearing feedback from parents

The Coppell ISD school board voted against closing a beloved elementary school Monday night after hearing pushback from parents.

Town Center Elementary School, which parents said was in a prime and safe location, will remain open.

In a statement, CISD Superintendent Leanne Shivers said the district will now explore other measures to address the "significant budget challenges" the school district continues to face. She added that those steps will likely affect many parts of the school district and will include staff reductions.

CISD has an $8.5 million budget deficit. The district said closing Town Center would have saved over $1 million in payroll.

"[It's] extremely difficult we're in this position," said school board member David Caviness. "I think the financial situation … we've been talking about this for years. We knew this was coming."

According to data from the Texas Education Agency, there are 400 students enrolled at Town Center Elementary. Over the summer, millions of dollars worth of renovations were completed at the campus.