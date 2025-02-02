Dallas Mavericks confirm Luka Doncic to Lakers in shocking NBA blockbuster

DALLAS – Many Dallas fans must have thought that April Fools' Day had come two months early when, just before midnight on Saturday, Feb. 1, the news broke that the Mavericks were trading Luka Doncic.

The three-team deal — which also involves the Utah Jazz — sends the 25-year-old five-time All-Star Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for 31-year-old 10-time All-Star Anthony Davis.

The Mavericks are also sending reserves Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Lakers, while Los Angeles is throwing in 21-year-old shooting guard Max Christie and a first-round draft pick for 2029 in the deal.

Mavericks General Manager Nico Harrison confirmed the trade details in a news release on Sunday, highlighting Doncic as an integral part of the team's success.

"We are thankful for Luka and grateful for his efforts during his time with us," Harrison said. "He helped build this team and was an integral part of the success we've seen throughout the years, including our recent NBA Finals run, along with Maxi and Markieff who are veteran voices equally valued across this team."

This trade is being called the most stunning trade in NBA history, surpassing "The Herschel Walker Trade" in terms of exchanging one star player for another.

In a shocking 1989 trade, the Cowboys dealt superstar running back Herschel Walker to Minnesota for a package of players and draft picks that laid the foundation for three Super Bowl titles in four years.

Jerry Jones and Jimmy Johnson faced heavy criticism for that move when it was made. However, that deal later became known as the steal of the century.

Harrison can only hope this surprising trade delivers similar results. For now, the public may chastise him for trading away the one player in the NBA who seemed untouchable.

Doncic played seven seasons with Dallas, averaging 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 1.2 steals, and 34.9 minutes in 422 games with the team, the news release states.

He has played only 22 games this season and has yet to return from a strained left calf muscle he sustained during a Christmas Day matchup against the Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old All-Star will likely be healthy again soon, certainly in time for the Lakers game on Feb. 25, when they host the Mavericks. He is slated to return to Dallas on April 9, just one week before the playoffs begin.

With a record of 26-23, the popular opinion is that the Mavericks will be hard-pressed to make another NBA Finals run this year, while the Lakers' stock may be soaring as Doncic teams up with 40-year-old LeBron James.

The Jazz have acquired guard Jalen Hood-Schifino, along with 2025 second-round picks from both Los Angeles and Dallas.

"This is a new chapter, and we are excited to welcome Anthony and Max to the fold," Harrison said. "AD is an experienced veteran, who can play both ends of the floor while helping elevate us defensively. He knows first-hand what it takes to win, and I know he's motivated to be a part of what we're building in Dallas."

The Mavericks are set to play at Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

