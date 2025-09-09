Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd inducted into Basketball Hall of Fame – again

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd was enshrined into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame this weekend – again.

On Sept. 6, Kidd was inducted alongside members of the 2008 U.S. men's Olympic team in the Hall of Fame's 2025 class.

"I might have been the captain, but more the water or towel boy," Kidd joked at the ceremony. "[I] made sure no one was late, asked what color Gatorade they liked."

Kidd was first inducted in 2018, along with Steve Nash, another former Dallas Maverick.

"He's the only one who's never lost an international game ever," said Kidd's 2008 teammate LeBron James.

Kidd's history with Dallas

Kidd was drafted second overall by the Mavericks in 1994, earning co-rookie of the year honors during his two-and-a-half seasons with the team.

He returned to Dallas in 2008 and led the team to the 2011 NBA title. His coaching career began in 2013 when he helmed the Brooklyn Nets for one season.

On June 28, 2021, Kidd was named the 10th head coach of the Mavericks at the same time Nico Harrison was named general manager.

In May 2024, Kidd signed a multi-year contract extension with the Mavericks. Details of that contract, including the length, were not disclosed.