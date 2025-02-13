Mavericks coach Jason Kidd addresses postgame absence, tense atmosphere at American Airlines Center

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks Head Coach Jason Kidd set the tone at the American Airlines Center Wednesday night during his opening statement pre-game presser explaining why he skipped Monday night's postgame.

"We lost a tough game. We lost another player," said Kidd. "Just needed some time to regroup and figure out how to put these pieces back together."

As for the fans, the Mavericks production team went back to Saturday's jumbotron method by not displaying any cutaways of solo fan shots.

Unlike Monday night's game against the Kings no signs that read "fire Nico" were seen; however, Nico Harrison was briefly spotted during the shoot-around period roughly two hours before tip-off when the AAC didn't yet have much of a crowd.

As for the Mavs owner, Patrick Dumont chose not to sit courtside as he did Monday night and wasn't seen prior or post-game on the court.