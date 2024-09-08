Loved ones say final goodbyes to beloved Dallas police officer Darron Burks

DALLAS — Dallas police officer Darron Burks' celebration of life on Saturday was a tribute fit for a hero.

Loved ones gathered at Watermark Church in Dallas to honor Burks, a man who embodied the very best of the city. Hundreds, including city residents, fellow officers, the police chief, and the mayor, came together to say goodbye to the former math teacher and officer who left a lasting impact both in the classroom and on the force.

"Darron was the type of person we want in this uniform, the epitome of what and who we want wearing this badge. Humble, kind, thoughtful," said Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. He expressed heartbreak, anger, and grief while celebrating Burks for representing the community with kindness and respect.

"In this day and age, there's so much of our beloved profession about communiy policing, connecting with our community, [and] the people we serve," Garcia said. "For Darron, that came naturally. Darron came at people with kindess, his presence alone at a scene changed the atmosphere. How he spoke with community memebers not as an officer, but as a human being."

Cherie Jeffrey, Burks' mother, also said her final goodbyes, remembering her son as someone who loved and respected everyone. "Darron had love for everybody, he saw good in everybody," she said.

The service concluded with a solemn procession through the streets Burks once served and protected.

Family, friends, and loved ones have gathered multiple times since Burks was "executed" on Aug. 29 in what Chief Garcia described as a targeted attack, reflecting on the profound impact he had on so many lives.

Friday night, a visitation was held at Watermark Church, where Burks served as a cherished member of the parking ministry. Two days prior, hundreds of supporters gathered at Paul Quinn College, Burks' alma mater, for a candlelight vigil in his honor.

In a brief address, Paul Quinn President Michael Sorrell told the attendees that Burks, a 2007 graduate of the historically Black institution, exemplified the best of what the college has to offer.

U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, has also shared how she met Burks around 2014 through mutual friends in their fraternity and sorority, long before he became a police officer. She described him as "a really great friend" and a man with a caring, servant's heart. She described his death as a significant loss for the entire North Texas community.

"This was a guy who had a million-dollar smile and would always look to lift someone else up," Crockett said. "So, if you have a chance, do your part. Try to lift someone up."