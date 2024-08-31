Former student remembers fallen Dallas officer Darron Burks: "He was my favorite teacher"

DALLAS – The impact of Officer Darron Burks, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty, is being felt far and wide across Dallas.

To some, he will be remembered as a rookie cop. But to Tiniqua Griffith, he will always be her favorite teacher.

"He was almost like a father figure or a brother," she said. "He was my favorite teacher—so fun and always joking around. He wasn't serious all the time."

Burks taught at Texas Can Academies in Dallas until last year, a school dedicated to helping non-traditional students get the education they need. Griffith said his passion for helping others was clear.

Hearing about his death shocked Griffith, especially since she had just spoken to him in May.

"It just shocked me," she said.

The sadness stretches beyond former students. People from all over the Metroplex gathered to pay their respects at a squad car outside the South Central Patrol Division, where Officer Burks had been serving. The car was covered with flowers, candles, poems, and prayers.

"What affects one community, affects all communities," said Nile Smith, who visited the memorial. "Something this tragic is just really surprising. And sad."

Even those who didn't know Burks personally came to honor his life.

"It's so sad that people have to lose their lives just doing their job," said Jacobi Gray, who also visited the memorial. "At the end of the day, that's what he was doing – just his job."

Meanwhile, Griffith is still trying to process the news.

"He did have a passion for helping others. His heart was just huge. I'm still in disbelief. This just doesn't seem real."