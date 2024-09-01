Church members honor life, legacy of fallen officer Darron Burks: "A kind, gentle spirit"

DALLAS — Family, friends, and loved ones gathered at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship on Sunday to celebrate the life and legacy of fallen officer and member Darron Burks.

The Oak Cliff parking ministry, responsible for managing traffic on the church campus and assisting guests with parking and shuttle services, shared fond memories of their time working with Burks.

Charles Johnson recalled how Burks, 46 — who had previously worked as a teacher, coach, and mentor for 17 years — joined the ministry with a passion for law enforcement.

"We consider ourselves a family," said Johnson, reflecting on the joy he felt when Burks expressed his desire to become a police officer. He shared how Burks kept him updated on his progress through the police academy and field training.

"I saw him probably about three or four weeks ago, and he told me he was just about done and ready to be on his own," said Johnson. "Between that first Sunday of last month and last Friday, I think he finally achieved that last hurdle."

Johnson, who is also in law enforcement, added that Burks' enthusiasm was inspiring to him.

"Being in the business for a while, you get jaded," he said. "It just kind of breathed new life seeing him come in as a new officer being excited. He was a warrior, but he was also a kind, gentle spirit. Everybody who knew him feels this loss deeply."

Parking ministry leader Charles James recalled Burks' passion to serve and called his death a universal loss. He said he was proud to hear from the pastor that Burks shared his appreciation for the parking ministry with his mother prior to his passing.

"We are pained," said James. "You couldn't meet a nicer guy than Darron. He is going to be sorely missed."

Robert West met Burks two years ago and shared a special bond with him throughout his time with the ministry. He called Burks his "light," adding that he was pleased he got a chance to chat with him at their back-to-school program about a week ago.

"I thank God that I spoke to him in a way of that 'this may be my last time talking to him,'" said West. I hugged on him. He encouraged me [when] I told him I wanted to go to school to be a teacher. ... We just had a long, nice conversation, it was real wholesome."

"Every day [when I saw him] it was a smile, joyful voice," added West. "He was encouraging. I only knew him here [at church], but it's kids that he's taught, people in the community that have been inspired him."

Burks was "executed" in Oak Cliff Thursday in what Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia described as a targeted attack. Two other officers were also injured.

Garcia reported that the suspect, 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, approached Burks while he was waiting in a parking lot between calls and shot him after a brief conversation. When officers responded to the scene, Cobb-Bey fired at them and they subsequently killed him.

On Sunday, the Dallas Police Department held a procession for Burks from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office to Restland Funeral Home.