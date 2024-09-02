Visitation, celebration of life announced for fallen Dallas police officer Darron Burks

DALLAS — Restland Funeral Home announced services will be held next week for Darron Burks, the Dallas police officer fatally shot on duty.

There will be two public visitations, one on Sept. 6, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and another on Sept. 7, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by the celebration of life at 11 a.m. at Watermark Church in Dallas.

Forty-six-year-old Burks was killed in a shooting in Oak Cliff on Thursday. Two other responding officers were also injured.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said Burks was the victim of a targeted attack.

"Officer Burks was executed," Garcia said during a Friday news conference. "... Our officers were targeted for nothing more than the uniform they wear and for the brave and honorable job that they do."

Garcia said the suspect, 30-year-old Corey Cobb-Bey, approached Burks while he was waiting in a parking lot between calls and shot him after a brief conversation. Cobb-Bey fired at officers responding to the scene, who shot and killed him.

Burks is remembered as a former schoolteacher who recently completed police training. He also served through the Boy Scouts of America. From 2006 to 2023, Burks taught at Texans Can Academy in Dallas, a public charter high school district that helps students get their diplomas.

"During his time with us, Mr. Burks made a lasting impact as a math teacher, instructional coach, and mentor," the district said in a statement. "His commitment to education and the community profoundly touched the lives of countless students and colleagues. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and the Dallas Police Department during this difficult time. His legacy of service will be deeply missed."

People from around the metroplex gathered to pay their respects at a squad car outside the South Central Patrol Division, where Officer Burks had been serving. The car was covered with flowers, candles, poems, and prayers.

On Sunday, the Dallas Police Department held a procession for Burks from the Dallas County Medical Examiner's office to Restland Funeral Home. Family, friends, and loved ones gathered at Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship to celebrate his life and legacy.