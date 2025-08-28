Domestic travel is up, Texas gas prices are down for Labor Day weekend

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is preparing for a busy Labor Day weekend.

Between Thursday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Sept. 2, as many as 1.4 million passengers will travel through DFW Airport. The busiest days are expected to be Aug. 28 and Sept. 2.

The airport is also urging passengers to arrive early and to consider public transit as major construction continues, causing several detours. DFW Airport has begun a major construction project on International Parkway, causing detours and delays near Terminal B. Travelers are advised to arrive early and plan ahead as the first phase lasts 90 days.

DFW is also encouraging travelers to use apps that show live traffic conditions to plan drivetime to the airport and to plan on arriving two hours before domestic and three hours before international departures.

AAA Texas said overall domestic travel bookings for this Labor Day weekend are up 9% compared to last year, while international travel is down 4%.

Gas prices in Texas down over Labor Day weekend

Meanwhile, for travelers hitting the road, AAA Texas said to expect to pay less for gas compared to last year. The statewide average for gas last year was 46 cents higher than today's average.

AAA Texas warns that hurricanes hitting the Gulf could impact refineries, impacting gas prices.

Road trippers should avoid the afternoon and early evening hours on Thursday and Friday, AAA Texas said, as those times will be the most congested. Drivers returning on Sunday and Monday should leave as early as possible to avoid heavy afternoon traffic.