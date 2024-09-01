Labor Day brings cloudy skies and cooler temperatures to North Texas

Happy Sunday and welcome to Meteorological Autumn!

Expect isolated showers and storms Sunday, though most areas will remain dry with just a few more clouds than yesterday. Temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees, but the humidity will make it feel hotter.

There are chances for showers and storms through Wednesday.

While severe weather is not expected, an isolated strong storm could bring gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning.

The First Alert Weather Team has issued alerts for disruptive storms through Labor Day. Be mindful of weather conditions during outdoor activities and be prepared to move indoors if necessary.

A disturbance will approach Texas Monday night and continue into Tuesday, increasing rain chances, especially west of I-35. Localized flooding is possible in areas where thunderstorms train over the same regions, potentially bringing a couple of inches of rain.

Expect a drop in temperatures over the next few days with increased clouds and rainfall. Tuesday might be our "coolest" day, with highs in the upper 70s for some locations.

Sunshine is expected to return for the weekend, with temperatures returning to near 90 degrees.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and be prepared for changing weather conditions.