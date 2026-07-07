Karmelo Anthony's legal team files motions for new trial, judge's removal

Attorneys representing Karmelo Anthony filed two legal motions on Tuesday as they attempt to overturn the 19-year-old's murder conviction in the stabbing death of Austin Metcalf.

According to a news release from the advocacy group Stand With Karmelo Coalition, Anthony's legal defense team filed a motion for Collin County District Judge John Roach to "be removed from presiding over all remaining post-trial proceedings."

They also filed a motion for a new trial, that raises "constitutional and legal challenges stemming from the trial, and is requesting that those issues be decided by an independent judge," the release said.

Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison following the trial last month, which garnered protests, national headlines and racial tensions.

In June, a group of well-known civil rights and criminal defense attorneys announced they are would represent Anthony pro bono in his appeals.

Dallas appellate attorney David Coale, who has handled appeals for decades, told CBS News Texas after the trial that Anthony's team could have several strong arguments over whether the trial was handled correctly.

Anthony's supporters raised numerous concerns about the fairness of the trial, including that there were no Black members of the jury; Anthony is Black and Metcalf was White.