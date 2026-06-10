Karmelo Anthony's family claims injustice, says they were "delusional" expecting fair trial

Karmelo Anthony's family told CBS News that they believe the trial was unfair from the start. Now Anthony's attorneys have filed an intent to appeal.

A day after the trial, Karmelo Anthony's parents, Andrew Anthony and Kala Hayes, sat down to break their silence and let the world know how they're feeling as their son begins his 35-year sentence for murder in a state prison.

"My son is no murderer," Karmelo Anthony's mother says after 35-year sentence

Despite what a jury found, his parents dispute that their son ever wanted to kill Austin Metcalf.

"My son is no murderer," said Hayes. "My son didn't intend to hurt anyone. My son was defending himself, and that's what hurts so bad."

His mother recounts the moments she addressed the jury and made her plea to them during the sentencing phase.

"To have mercy on my son. That's what I told the jury," she said. "I know they had their minds made up already; there really wasn't much I could say to change their minds."

Both parents fought back emotions and tears as they described what they believe was a flawed trial.

"We were delusional," said Andrew Anthony. "We thought we were going to get a fair shake."

They claim there were inconsistencies from the get-go, despite witnesses who took an oath to tell the truth.

"Everyone lied on the stand," Hayes said. "All of the witnesses' statements were inconsistent. All of them."

Father says Karmelo Anthony was "already convicted" in the public eye

His father says the court of public opinion had made up their mind about Karmelo Anthony long before this trial began.

"He was convicted when he walked out of the jail," said Andrew Anthony. "If you look at the news, he was already convicted. It was already done. There was no 'innocent until proven guilty,' he was already guilty."

He says the threats of violence against them continue.

"People want us dead," Andrew Anthony said. "After they still got what they wanted... they still want us dead. I go look at my phone, people want us dead. They want our family dead."

Now they're preparing to appeal a judicial process they believe wronged them.

"They did a number on us," Andrew Anthony said. "We didn't get justice. A lot of things that were missed that should have been handled a certain way; however, we couldn't say anything. We did what we were instructed. We did what we were told."