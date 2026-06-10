Karmelo Anthony's appeal could focus on jury selection and legal errors, expert says

Karmelo Anthony's legal team has filed a notice of appeal following his conviction and sentencing in his murder trial, formally beginning the appellate process.

A notice of appeal does not outline the arguments Anthony's attorneys plan to make. Instead, it preserves his right to challenge the conviction and sentence before a higher court.

Dallas appellate attorney David Coale, who was not involved in the case, said the strongest issues on appeal may have little to do with the evidence jurors heard and more to do with whether the trial was conducted properly.

"The first is, are we in the right county or should we be in Collin County?" Coale said. "Then we go to the race issue because before we even start the trial, we've got to have a jury. Did we do that right? And then once we got the trial going and heard all the evidence, did we tell the jury what to do correctly?"

Coale said one issue likely to resurface is the defense's claim that Black jurors were improperly removed from the panel during jury selection, potentially violating what's known as Batson law, which prohibits attorneys from excluding jurors solely because of race.

"And the argument is, it's not so much that the jury pool is all white," Coale said. "The problem is when the jurors were struck ... the Anthony argument is that the prosecution used it to get rid of the Black jurors."

Coale also said appellate courts often distinguish between questions of fact — disputes over what happened — and questions of law, which focus on whether the trial court correctly applied legal standards.

"Well, it depends on the advocacy and how the court reacts to it," Coale said when asked about Anthony's chances on appeal. "But is the issue in front of the Court of Appeals a question of fact or a question of law?"

"If the Court of Appeals sees it as questions of law, the chance of success goes way up," he added.

Anthony's trial ended with jurors convicting him of murder and rejecting his self-defense claim. During the punishment phase, jurors were instructed on the issue of sudden passion, which can reduce the sentencing range in certain cases. Coale said that argument is raised during sentencing, not to determine guilt.

"Because we've determined now that it was murder — it was not self-defense," Coale said. "But in the sentencing context, the sudden passion thing is a sentencing idea. If that happened, well, maybe you get a break on your sentence."

The filing of a notice of appeal does not mean Anthony will receive a new trial. The appellate process can take months, and sometimes years, as higher courts review whether legal errors occurred that could have affected the outcome of the case.