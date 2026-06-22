Civil rights, criminal defense attorneys join Karmelo Anthony's appeal pro bono after murder conviction in Austin Metcalf's death

A group of well-known civil rights and criminal defense attorneys announced Monday that they are representing Karmelo Anthony pro bono in the appeal of his murder conviction and 35-year sentence in the death of Austin Metcalf.

Almost two weeks ago, Anthony filed a notice of appeal less than 24 hours after a jury found him guilty of murder in the fatal stabbing at a Frisco track meet last year, according to Collin County court records.

A jury in Collin County sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison on June 9. Following the 35-year prison sentence, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said "justice was served" and praised jurors, prosecutors, witnesses and the family of Austin Metcalf.

According to the announcement, Anthony's appeal team will include Russell Wilson with the Law Office of Russell Wilson II; Gary Bledsoe with the Bledsoe Law Firm PLLC and President of the Texas NAACP; Michael L. Ware with the Law Office of Michael Ware; Brooke Cluse with Ben Crump Law; Sean Daredia with the Daredia Law Firm, and Justin A. Moore with Stafford Moore PLLC.

"Our appellate team has been retained following the conviction to conduct a fresh, independent review of the trial record," the group said in a statement. "We recognize the profound loss suffered by one young man's family and the uncertainty facing another, and we extend our respect to everyone whose lives have been forever changed by these events.

"Our responsibility is to determine whether a legal error occurred and to ensure that every issue supported by the record is fully and vigorously presented on appeal.

"The appellate process exists for precisely this purpose."

Attorney Mike Howard represented Anthony during the murder trial.

Last week, evidence from the murder trial was released to the public by the Collin County judge who presided over the case, Judge John Roach. It was the first time the public had the opportunity to see the still images and video, as no cameras were allowed inside the courtroom during the trial.