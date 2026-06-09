Karmelo Anthony sentenced to 35 years in Frisco track meet murder of Austin Metcalf

A Collin County jury sentenced Karmelo Anthony to 35 years in prison for the 2025 Frisco track meet murder of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Jurors took two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence.

The prosecution and defense both waived their right to opening statements in the sentencing phase.

Mother testifies on son's remorse

Prosecutors also chose not to call any witnesses, and the defense ended after just one – Anthony's mother, Kayla Hayes.

"He's my oldest, he's my firstborn," she said. "He will always be my baby. I love him very much."

"Does your son regret what he did?" the defense asked.

"Yes, he's very sorry for what he did," Hayes said.

Anthony faced a punishment range of five to 99 years or life in prison.

Prosecutor urges jurors to focus on victim

During its closing argument, the state pressed jurors to center their attention on the young life cut short.

"Austin Metcalf was a son. Austin Metcalf was a brother," the prosecutor said. "... I'm going to ask you to consider the age of the victim in this case... Nothing you do with your verdict, nothing you do, will take more from Karmelo Anthony than it did from the Metcalfs... Austin Metcalf didn't have the opportunity to meet the love of his life, hold a plaque at graduation."

To underscore that point, prosecutors projected an image from last year's Frisco ISD track meet, where coaches could be seen praying over Austin Metcalf as they pleaded for his recovery.

In the gallery, Austin's brother, Hunter Metcalf, lowered his head into his hands, visibly shaken.

Defense leans on sudden‑passion claim

The defense pressed jurors to decide whether the stabbing resulted from "sudden passion," saying the defendant reacted in terror without time to think.

"We respect your verdict, and we respect your role," the defense said to the jury in closing arguments.

"We as Americans trust in our community," the defense said. "I know it's a heavy burden and I know it's a heavy weight you're carrying ... I can only ask you to consider both sides."

They urged jurors to determine whether the defendant acted in a split‑second surge of emotion, noting that such a finding changes how the law views the decision.

The defense argued that if jurors believe Anthony felt genuine terror and had no chance for calm reflection, then sudden passion applies, pointing to the video as evidence.

"This is not about blaming the victim," they said. "I ask you to consider both sides."

If jurors decided that sudden passion played a role, the conviction would have been reduced to a second‑degree felony, which carries a possible sentence of 2 to 20 years.

Jury convicted Anthony earlier Tuesday

The jury convicted Anthony of murder in the stabbing death of 17‑year‑old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco ISD track meet – a case that drew national attention and intensified conversations about self‑defense, race, and safety at school events.

Anthony, now 19, was accused of killing Metcalf on April 2, 2025, at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco. Prosecutors said he deliberately stabbed Metcalf during a confrontation between the two teens. The defense maintained that Anthony acted in self-defense.

Jurors returned their verdict after several days of testimony from dozens of witnesses, including students who saw the altercation, investigators who handled the case, medical experts, and character witnesses called by the defense.

Anthony was taken into custody shortly after the stabbing and charged with murder. During closing arguments Tuesday, Judge John Roach instructed jurors that they could also consider a lesser charge of manslaughter.

According to prosecutors, the two teenagers attended different schools and had no prior connection. Authorities said the dispute began near a team tent area before Anthony allegedly stabbed Metcalf once in the chest.

Metcalf was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.