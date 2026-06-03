Jury seated in Karmelo Anthony murder trial after immigration question sparks pushback, all Black jurors dismissed

Twelve jurors and six alternates have been chosen for the Karmelo Anthony murder trial.

A pool that started with 589 prospective jurors was narrowed down after a day of vetting by prosecutors and defense attorneys, one controversial question that several prospective jurors refused to answer, and all qualified African American jurors being dismissed by the prosecution.

The prosecution argued that they thought that the circumstances surrounding the crime were "race-neutral" and should not require a diverse panel of jurors. Judge John Roach overruled the objection.

Karmelo Anthony appeared on a live camera feed sitting at a table with his attorneys, wearing a dark suit and tie, while his attorney, along with prosecutors, continued the work of finding a jury that would give him a fair trial.

Media coverage raises concerns about juror bias

When prosecutors asked prospective jurors if media coverage of the case had led them to form opinions, several admitted it had, with one replying, "I don't know if it's going to affect me, but I can't tell you those thoughts are not inside my head."

Another prospective juror who identified as an educator in the Frisco Independent School District, where both the defendant and victim attended separate high schools, said, "This is close enough to home that I'm not confident that I could be completely fair."

Jurors questioned about defendant's age, race and right to remain silent

Potential jurors were also asked if the age of the 19-year-old defendant, who was 17 when authorities say he fatally stabbed 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a track meet, would influence their judgment, as well as his race.

One prospective juror whom prosecutors identified as African American said he would "...have a hard time putting a brother in jail."

Anthony's attorney plans to argue that the defendant stabbed Metcalf, who was unarmed, in self-defense after an altercation.

Prospective jurors were asked if they would hold it against Anthony if he didn't testify.

One prospective juror admitted that it would, saying, "Silence is deafening; it matters. It's difficult to ignore."

Immigration question draws objections from prospective jurors

But Anthony's attorney, Mike Howard, drew the ire of several prospective jurors when he asked them, "How do you feel about the country's immigration policies?

A number of them refused to answer, saying it was irrelevant. Both the prosecution and the defense were allowed to dismiss 10 people.

The 12 jurors and six alternates were seated just after 5 p.m.

Opening statements will take place on Thursday morning.