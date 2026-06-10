Karmelo Anthony to appeal murder conviction in Frisco track meet stabbing

Karmelo Anthony and his legal team have filed a notice of appeal less than 24 hours after a jury found him guilty of murder in Austin Metcalf's fatal stabbing at a Frisco track meet last year, according to Collin County court records.

Collin County Jail

A jury in Collin County sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison on Tuesday. Jurors took two-and-a-half hours to reach the sentence.

Following the 35-year prison sentence, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis said "justice was served" and praised jurors, prosecutors, witnesses and the family of Austin Metcalf.

Dallas appellate attorney David Coale, who has handled appeals for decades, said Anthony's team could have several strong arguments on appeal. But any appeal would not be about what the jury heard. It would center on whether this trial was handled correctly.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office said Anthony was transferred to a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility on Wednesday, after spending one night in the Collin County Jail.

The sheriff's office said the process to transfer Anthony began early Wednesday morning and was "expedited."