Jerry Jones lashes out at radio hosts after Cowboys 47-9 loss to Detroit Lions

DALLAS — Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made waves in his weekly radio conversation with Shan and RJ on 105.3 The Fan.

Jones was fielding questions about the team's blowout loss last Sunday against the Detroit Lions when the hosts began talking about off-season moves that did and did not get made.

"This is not your job," Jones said. "Your job isn't to let me go over the reasons that I did something and I'm sorry that I did it. That's not your job ... That's not your job or I'll get somebody else to ask these questions, men ... I'm not kidding."

CBS News Texas reached out to the fan for comment, however, they declined our request.