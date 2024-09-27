Cowboys' Micah Parsons considered "week to week" after Thursday's ankle injury

DALLAS – All-Pro defensive standout Micah Parsons suffered an ankle injury during the Dallas Cowboys' 20-15 victory over the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night.

Parsons was injured late in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys tried to preserve a five-point lead. He was taken to the locker room on a cart.

According to Stephen Jones on 105.3 The Fan, Parsons' ankle injury is considered "week to week."

In addition to Parsons' injury, Jones said DeMarcus Lawrence is expected to miss more time due to a foot injury.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said both injuries are "specific to each guy," with Lawrence's injury being worse than Parsons'. McCarthy said they will have a clearer timeline after receiving a second opinion on Monday.

Meanwhile, DaRon Bland is unlikely to return to game action versus the Steelers in Week 5, although his 21-day practice window could be activated soon.