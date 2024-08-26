Watch CBS News
Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb reach agreement on new contract

By Julia Falcon

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys have reached an agreement with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, CBS News Texas has confirmed.

After holding out of training camp this year, Lamb's deal is for four years with a max value of $136 million, a $38 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed, according to multiple reports.

The two-time All-Pro receiver was notably not present during this year's training camp in Oxnard, California and was vocal during the preseason about wanting a new contract.

During training camp, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed that there was no urgency with Lamb's contract talks, to which Lamb responded with "LOL" on social media.

Lamb was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and at that time, signed a $14 million, four-year contract.

The Dallas Cowboys bring training camp home to The Star in Frisco on Tuesday.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

