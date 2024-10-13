Cowboys suffer fourth straight home loss, falling 47-9 to Lions

ARLINGTON — Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys suddenly seem lost at home.

The Cowboys lost their fourth consecutive home game, 47-9 to Detroit on Sunday. It extended a stretch at AT&T Stadium during which they became the first team since at least 2000 to trail by 14 points or more at halftime on their home field in four games in a row. They have trailed by at least 22 in each of those games.

What makes the skid so remarkable is that before a 48-32 home playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers last Jan. 14, Dallas had won 16 in a row at home over two seasons to make the Cowboys the only team other than New England since 2000 to have a streak that long. The Cowboys came up just short of their franchise-record 18 consecutive home wins from 1979-81.

And the Cowboys (3-3) have won all three of their road games this season.

The 38-point loss was their largest at AT&T Stadium, which opened in 2009. There have been only three other home games in franchise history when they lost by more, the most recent of those being 43-3 to Minnesota at Texas Stadium in 1988.

Dallas will go into November without a win at home since there are back-to-back games on the road after its upcoming bye week. Six of the last nine regular-season games are at home, the next one Nov. 10 against Philadelphia.

Detroit, the last opposing team to lose in Arlington last Dec. 30, took a 27-6 halftime lead Sunday.

The Cowboys, who were up 3-0, were held without a touchdown at home for the first time since a 19-3 loss to Tampa Bay in the 2022 season opener. That was their last loss before their 16-game winning streak.

In that playoff debacle that ended last season, Green Bay jumped out to a 27-0 lead before halftime. The Cowboys opened this season with a 33-17 win at Cleveland, but in their home opener, New Orleans scored touchdowns on its first six possessions on its way to a 44-19 road win. Baltimore jumped out to a 28-6 lead three weeks ago before the Cowboys scored 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.