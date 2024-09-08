Prescott highest-paid NFL player in history after record-breaking extension with Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS — Dak Prescott is staying in Dallas!

In a major announcement just hours before Sunday's season opener, the quarterback and the Cowboys reached a four-year contract extension worth $240 million, sources confirmed. The new deal makes Prescott the highest-paid player in NFL history and keeps him in Dallas through the 2028 season.

According to NFL.com, this is Prescott's second extension with the Cowboys since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.