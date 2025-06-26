Isolated showers possible Thursday afternoon in North Texas

Parts of North Texas could see isolated storms as weekend nears

Another pleasant summer day is ahead in North Texas with a few spotty showers possible in the afternoon hours.

Most areas will remain dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible during peak heating, mainly between 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Temperatures remain seasonal with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon and partly cloudy skies.

A spotty shower can't be ruled out Friday, especially in the northwest counties, where a weak front will sag into the area.

High pressure then builds in overhead for the weekend, keeping North Texas skies sunny and boosting temperatures into the upper 90s.

A weak front will move in early next week, cooling temperatures a few degrees with an increase in cloud cover and some rain.

