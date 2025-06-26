Watch CBS News
Local News

Isolated showers possible Thursday afternoon in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Parts of North Texas could see isolated storms as weekend nears
Parts of North Texas could see isolated storms as weekend nears 01:55

Another pleasant summer day is ahead in North Texas with a few spotty showers possible in the afternoon hours.

Most areas will remain dry, but an isolated shower or storm is possible during peak heating, mainly between 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Temperatures remain seasonal with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon and partly cloudy skies.

download.png
CBS News Texas

A spotty shower can't be ruled out Friday, especially in the northwest counties, where a weak front will sag into the area.

High pressure then builds in overhead for the weekend, keeping North Texas skies sunny and boosting temperatures into the upper 90s.

A weak front will move in early next week, cooling temperatures a few degrees with an increase in cloud cover and some rain.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.