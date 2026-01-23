What to check in your car before you hit icy roads in North Texas, and what to do if stranded

North Texans are bracing for a bitter blast of winter weather this weekend, with freezing temperatures, dangerous wind chills and the potential for wintry precipitation.

With winter weather on the way, drivers should prepare both their vehicles and their driving habits before heading out.

How to prepare your car for winter driving

AAA recommends taking time to make sure your vehicle is ready for cold, icy conditions:

Clean your windshield inside and out before driving to improve visibility and prevent snow or ice from blowing onto other vehicles.

Replace worn windshield wiper blades every six months.

Use an ice scraper to remove snow and ice from your vehicle before driving.

Check tire pressure and tread depth regularly, and inflate tires to the correct pressure.

Pack a fully stocked emergency kit, including: Traction aids like sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter A shovel Flashlight and extra batteries Jumper cables and a basic tool kit Warm clothes, gloves and blankets Drinking water and snacks A first-aid kit Phone charger Warning devices such as flares or reflective triangles



Tips for driving on wet or icy North Texas roads

When conditions deteriorate, how you drive can be just as important as how you prepare:

Slow down and leave extra space between vehicles. AAA recommends at least three times more following distance than normal.

Brake gently to avoid skidding and never use cruise control on wet, snow-covered or icy roads.

Be extra cautious on rural or infrequently traveled roads, which may not be cleared as quickly.

If you must pull over, wait for a safe location, such as a rest area or parking lot, rather than stopping on the shoulder.

What to do if you get stranded in your car during a winter storm

Frigid temperatures can trigger car trouble, from dead batteries to flat tires. That's where roadside safety crews come in.

The North Texas Tollway Authority operates roadside safety services crews that patrol more than 1,200 lane miles around the clock to help stranded drivers and keep traffic moving.

But the cold brings added danger.

"If you do have to pull over on the highway, go to the right shoulder, activate your hazards, stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt on, and call 911 if you feel it's an emergency," Kareem Williams, a roadside safety services manager with NTTA, told CBS News Texas last year.

"You are not safe on a shoulder. You are not safe on the side of the road at all," Williams said.

Patrol crews also recommend keeping extra clothing or blankets in your car. If you're stranded without heat, those items can help prevent hypothermia.

Drivers who run into trouble on any NTTA highway can dial #999 for free roadside assistance.

Officials say preparation and patience could make the difference between a safe trip and a dangerous situation.