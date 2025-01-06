How to stay safe on the road when winter weather hits North Texas

The week started off with "feels-like" temperatures in the single digits in a week that will see freezing temperatures across the region.

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect Monday through Friday due to the Arctic air that has settled in. By Thursday, wintry precipitation is likely.

With the winter weather forecasted later this week, AAA Texas has some tips to help North Texans navigate the roads and prepare for what the weather brings.

Preparing to drive in winter weather

Clean the inside and outside of a car's windshield before driving. This will increase the driver's visibility and will prevent other drivers from being blindsided by snow coming off of a vehicle, AAA Texas said.

Replace worn windshield wiper blades every six months.

Use an ice scraper to remove snow and ice from a vehicle.

Inflate tires to the correct pressure and check the tire pressure often. Also, check the tread depth of tires.

Pack a fully stocked emergency kit with traction aids like sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter; a shovel; a flashlight and batteries; jumper cables; a basic tool kit; a tarp, raincoat and gloves; rags, paper towels and pre-moistened wipes; warning devices like flares or reflective triangles; a first-aid kit; drinking water and snacks; warm clothes and blankets; and a car charger.

How to drive safely on wet or icy roads

Reduce speed and leave plenty of room to stop. AAA Texas recommends allowing at least three times more space than usual between vehicles on the road.

Brake gently to avoid skidding and do not use cruise control on wet, snow-covered or icy roads.

Exercise more caution on infrequently traveled and rural roads, which may not be cleared as often as other roads.

If you need to pull over, drivers should wait for a safe opportunity before pulling off the road. AAA Texas recommends pulling into a rest area or parking lot rather than a shoulder.



