How much rain, sleet and snow will North Texas get this weekend—and when?

North Texas is in for a messy, multi-day winter system with rain, sleet, ice, snow—and then bitter cold.

Friday

A winter storm warning is in effect beginning Friday. Scattered showers in the morning turn into widespread rain by afternoon. Nearly an inch of rain is possible, the biggest rain event of the winter so far.

Temperatures will drop from the upper 40s in the morning to the lower 40s by the end of the day.

Friday 7 p.m.: There may be icy spot son bridges and overpasses.

As colder air moves in late, rain will begin transitioning to freezing rain and sleet. Gusty winds and falling temperatures will make travel difficult.

Overnight: Many roads will be icy, with 0.25 to 0.50 inches of ice.

Saturday

Much of the area will see sleet, with pockets of freezing rain still possible. Roads could become slick, especially north of Highway 380.

7 a.m.: Sleet accumulating on top of thin ice.

Saturday daytime: 1 to 2 inches of sleet falls. Roads will be covered.

Late Saturday into Sunday

As the system exits, sleet may change over to snow, with light snow showers lingering into Sunday morning.

Saturday 7 p.m.: Snow starts to fall on frozen roads.

Sunday 7 a.m.: 1 to 2 inches of snow on top of ice and sleet.

Totals

Sleet & snow: 1 to 5 inches (most of it sleet)

Ice: 0.25 to 0.5 inches, with isolated spots up to 0.75 inches

Highest amounts likely along and north of Highway 380

What comes after

Once precipitation ends, dangerously cold air takes over. Wind chills could drop to 10 below zero Sunday and Monday mornings. Temperatures may stay at or below freezing for more than 72 hours, with some spots not rising above freezing until Tuesday—meaning any leftover moisture could refreeze overnight.

Now's the time to plan ahead: protect pipes, drip faucets, bring pets inside, and avoid travel if possible.