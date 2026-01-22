How to prevent home heating problems during a winter storm and avoid costly repairs, according to an HVAC expert

With the first real cold blast of the season arriving, staying warm becomes a priority for families across North Texas.

But that initial flip of the thermostat is also when many homeowners discover a problem they didn't know they had: a heater that won't turn on.

"A lot of the stuff we run into in the wintertime, the no-heat calls, could have been prevented," Steve Moore, owner of Moore A/C & Heating Services, Inc., told CBS News Texas last year. "A lot of times it's just dirty. Sometimes motors are failing, capacitors are going weak."

After nearly 50 years in the heating and air conditioning business, Moore says a little preparation ahead of freezing temperatures can go a long way.

Start with routine maintenance

Routine HVAC maintenance is the single most effective way to prevent winter breakdowns. When systems sit unused for months, dust buildup and aging components often go unnoticed until the first cold night.

Even a basic inspection before winter can help catch issues early, when repairs are typically less expensive and easier to schedule.

Make sure vents can breathe

Blocked vents can reduce airflow and strain your heating system.

Moore recommends:

Opening all vents throughout the house

Clearing furniture, rugs, and clutter from floor and wall grills

Making sure nothing is blocking low wall or floor vents

"Just let that unit have space so it can breathe," he said.

Change your air filter regularly

A dirty air filter is one of the most common, and preventable, causes of heating problems.

Change filters every three months

Change them monthly if you have pets

Check them more often during heavy use

A clean filter improves airflow, helps the system run more efficiently, and reduces wear on internal parts.

Protect pipes in colder areas of the house

When temperatures drop below freezing, heating issues can also lead to frozen pipes, especially in older homes.

Moore recommends:

Opening bathroom and kitchen cabinets, particularly on north-facing walls

Allowing warm air to circulate around plumbing

He said this simple step can make a noticeable difference during extended cold snaps.

Newer homes may have an advantage

Heating efficiency has improved significantly in recent years. Moore noted that newer homes are often easier to keep warm thanks to:

Thicker wall insulation

Improved attic insulation

Updated efficiency standards for HVAC systems

Older homes may need extra attention during cold weather, making preventative steps even more important.