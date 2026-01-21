How to prevent pipes from bursting during a freeze and avoid costly damage, according to Texas plumbers

When temperatures fall below freezing, household plumbing becomes one of the most vulnerable parts of a home, according to plumbers.

A single burst pipe can release gallons of water in minutes, leading to expensive repairs and extensive water damage. Plumbers say most of these incidents are preventable with basic preparation and knowing how to respond quickly.

Here's what North Texas homeowners can do to protect their homes.

Why pipes burst in freezing temperatures

Pipes don't usually fail just because water freezes. The real danger happens when frozen water blocks the pipe and pressure builds behind it.

"Whenever there is an attachment to it, it prevents it from being able to drain," Anthony Ladd with Baker Brothers Plumbing told CBS News Texas last year. "That section couldn't drain and so it popped."

Plumbers say outdoor faucets, hoses left connected, and pipes running along exterior walls are especially at risk.

How to winterize your home and avoid burst pipes

Disconnect hoses and protect outdoor faucets. Outdoor faucets are among the most common failure points during freezes. Plumbers recommend removing hoses completely so trapped water can drain.

Once hoses are disconnected, cover outdoor spigots with insulated faucet covers.

"That small step can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars," Clayton Robinson, co-owner of CR Plumbing, told CBS News Texas during last year's winter storm. "Once you have water damage, the costs add up very fast."

Drip faucets when temperatures drop

Allowing faucets to drip slowly keeps water moving through the pipes, reducing the chance of freezing. Plumbers recommend doing this on both hot and cold lines, especially for faucets connected to exterior walls.

"When it gets below freezing, that slow trickle can make a big difference," Robinson said.

Insulate exposed pipes

Pipes in garages, crawl spaces, attics, and under sinks near outside walls should be wrapped with insulation or pipe sleeves. Hardware stores often see a surge in demand for these supplies as cold weather approaches.

Employees at Park Row Ace Hardware said last year that faucet covers and pipe insulation are typically among the first items to sell out when temperatures are expected to dip.

"It's best to prep before the cold actually hits," employee Michael Tatum said.

Know where your main water shut-off valve is

Plumbers say this step is critical, and often overlooked.

"Your home shut-off valve turns the water off to the entire house," Ladd said. "It can be in the laundry room, the garage, or even outside in a flower bed. It's very important to know where it is and that it's working."

Being able to shut off the water quickly can significantly limit damage if a pipe breaks.

What to do if your pipes freeze

If you suspect a pipe is frozen:

Turn on the faucet connected to that pipe

Apply gentle heat using a hair dryer or space heater

Never use an open flame

A sudden drop in water pressure or visible frost on pipes can be early warning signs.

What to do if a pipe bursts

Signs of a burst pipe include pooling water, damp walls or ceilings, or the sound of running water when no fixtures are on.

If this happens:

Shut off the main water supply immediately Turn off electricity in affected areas if it's safe Call a licensed plumber right away

"Pay attention to any signs of water inside or outside," Robinson said. "The sooner we can get there, the better chance we have of limiting the damage."

Plumbers say calls increase sharply during freezing weather, and delays can worsen the damage. Simple preventive steps like disconnecting hoses, covering faucets, insulating pipes, and knowing how to shut off water can help homeowners avoid emergencies altogether.

Taking time to prepare before temperatures drop can mean the difference between a minor inconvenience and major, costly repairs.

Plumbers urge residents to prepare now

Plumbers across the area are already gearing up for what they expect will be a surge in emergency calls as temperatures plunge.

"It is going to be busy," said David Crow, president of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing. "We expect an abundance of calls."

Crow said the same issues surface every winter when homeowners are caught in freezing temperatures.

"Customers call us in a panic because they didn't prepare and don't know where to turn the water off," he said. "Our guys are out there in ankle deep in water, things floating by."

To prepare, his team is stocking up on supplies ahead of the freeze and preparing to work long hours.

Frozen pipes can quickly turn into major flooding, but Crow said taking a few steps now can significantly reduce the risk.

"Now is the time to prepare," he said.

Outside, homeowners should disconnect all hoses from hose bibs and insulate the fixtures.

"You can be fancy with a cover, or do it with a towel, and a cup over it," Crow said.

Inside the home, faucets should be left dripping to keep water moving through the pipes.

"Use a blend of hot and cold, and you can just let that water flow, I mean, you can get it down to a trickle," he said.

Crow also recommends turning the heat up slightly and opening cabinets under sinks that back up to exterior walls to help keep pipes warm.

For those who choose to shut off their water entirely for extra protection, Crow said it's important to know where the main shutoff valve is located.

In many North Texas homes, it can be found in a box near the curb, typically to the left or right of the property.

If the water is shut off, pipes should be fully drained by flushing toilets and running faucets.

As the deep freeze approaches, Crow warned that waiting too long could be costly.

"The amount of people that watch this, and don't do anything, are going to be the panic calls that we get," he said.