Emergency resources available to Texans during the winter storm

Gov. Greg Abbott signed a disaster declaration for 134 counties on Thursday due to the potentially dangerous conditions expected over the weekend.

A winter storm warning is in effect from 6 p.m. Friday until noon on Sunday, with a half-inch of ice accumulation possible for the DFW Metroplex. Other parts of the state could see even more ice, and as much as 6 inches of snow. Beyond the precipitation, temperatures will be below freezing all weekend and into next week.

Here are some resources where Texans can get the services or information they need to stay safe.

Roads and highways

TxDOT's website DriveTexas.org displays road conditions and closures in real time.

More than 5,000 TxDOT personnel and hundreds of vehicles will be in position across the state to respond to accidents and help clear ice or debris like downed trees. Plows will be out on the highways, and TxDOT is asking anyone who needs to drive to give plows as much distance as possible.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has roadside assistance available by calling 1-800-525-5555. The NTTA also offers roadside assistance by calling #999.

Winter weather safety

Winter weather safety tips are available at TexasReady.gov, and a statewide list of warming centers can be found by clicking here.

Cities and private organizations are also opening warming shelters.

211 Texas provides a free, confidential service aimed at helping people across Texas find local resources, including shelter, food, and emergency assistance. It's available by calling 211 or visiting 211texas.org.

Other Texas resources activated for the winter storm

Other resources, according to Abbott's office, include:

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers (Public Utility Commission of Texas).

Natural gas supply monitoring and communication with the oil and gas industry (Railroad Commission of Texas).

Coordinating animal and agricultural resource needs (Texas Animal Health Commission).

Highway Patrol troopers patrolling roadways (Texas Department of Public Safety).

Game Wardens support local law enforcement and assist stranded motorists (Texas Parks & Wildlife Department).

Meanwhile, support is also being provided by local emergency management offices, the American Red Cross, and organizations such as churches and nonprofits.

Texans are encouraged to stay tuned for news updates on weather conditions and road closures and to follow local government and emergency management agencies on social media for updates.

You can also download the free CBS News app to stay up to date with the latest weather-related news.