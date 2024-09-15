Hot and sunny days ahead for North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Monday mornings feels like temperatures won't be terrible, so get outside before the heat turns up.

Tropical Storm Helene should form soon, if not overnight tonight. Landfall is projected to be near or just north of Charleston, around midday Monday.

Our upper-level pattern remains the same. The mid-to-upper level high-pressure ridge should sit right over us this week, even causing us to miss out on possible close rain opportunities midweek. However, powerful troughs or dips in the jet stream should dig into the four corners and up into the central and southern plains by next weekend. South of these main low-pressure centers, trough axes or "ripples" if you will, should fire up rain opportunities and possibly some cooler air via frontal passages and cooler air from the north. We'll remain cautiously optimistic this week as model trends reveal more by midweek.

7-day forecast: heat indices rise by late week, and watch next weekend for some possible relief.