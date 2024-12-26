"Hoping for a Miracle": Search ongoing for Oklahoma girl carried off in North Texas floodwaters

SHERMAN – Lt. Sam Boyle remains hopeful as the search continues for an 8-year-old Oklahoma girl who was swept away in floodwaters after her family's SUV crashed into a ditch earlier this week.

"We haven't changed the title of it. We're still searching and hoping for a miracle," said Boyle of the Sherman Police Department.

Sherman police are leading a multi-agency search, which ended its third day on Thursday.

Six people were in the car when it crashed Tuesday morning. Police rescued four. The 8-year-old girl and her father – well-respected 36-year-old Durant, Oklahoma, coach Will Robinson – were swept away. Police found Robinson dead later that day.

"It's a horrifying thought, as a parent, it's a horrifying thought," Boyle said.

Police have covered more than half of the area where they believe the missing girl is most likely to be found, but so far, they have had no luck. However, they are not giving up. The Sherman Police are utilizing all available resources in the search.

"We've had K9 teams, we've had drones out," said Boyle, adding that those are in addition to dive and kayak teams.

According to Boyle, the teams have covered more than half of the 15 miles of creek. Texas Task Force 2, which specializes in rescue missions, has identified that portion of the creek as the most likely area to find the girl.

"Once they left the roadway, they got caught in a drainage ditch, and the flooding levels of the drainage ditch swept them south until it ended up in Post Oak Creek," Boyle said.

But Boyle says they're still holding out for that miracle.

"Simply, we're all with you and we're going to keep going till we can't," he said.

Search efforts will resume Friday morning as soon as it is light enough to start.