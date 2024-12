"Hoping for a Miracle": Search ongoing for Oklahoma girl carried off in North Texas floodwaters Lt. Sam Boyle remains hopeful as the search continues for an 8-year-old Oklahoma girl who was swept away in floodwaters​ after her family's SUV crashed into a ditch earlier this week. "We haven't changed the title of it. We're still searching and hoping for a miracle," said Boyle of the Sherman Police Department.