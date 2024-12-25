8-year-old Oklahoma girl still missing, father dead after SUV swept away in North Texas floodwaters

SHERMAN – The search for an 8-year-old Oklahoma girl, missing since she was swept away in raging waters on Christmas Eve, continued on Wednesday without success. This followed a tragic incident on Tuesday when her family's SUV left the roadway, got caught in a drainage ditch near U.S. 75 and Taylor Street, and was carried away by strong currents.

The single-vehicle accident occurred around 9:30 a.m., trapping six occupants inside, according to the Sherman Police Department.

Her father, Will Robinson, a well-respected high school coach from Durant, Oklahoma, did not survive. Four other family members were rescued, police said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved state search and rescue teams to assist in finding the child.

On Wednesday, the search was expanded to areas outside of Sherman, including the lower branches of Post Oak and Choctaw creeks.

By 2 p.m., searchers had covered about 7 miles of creek without success. Efforts then shifted to the county, targeting new locations that had not yet been searched. The search continued until dark, with plans to resume before daylight on Thursday.

At 4 p.m., the Sherman Police Department said, "Extensive searches have been ongoing the past 36 hours" and efforts had been unsuccessful as of that time.

"Lastly, but most importantly, we ask everyone to please respect the privacy the family is asking for at this time, in this unimaginable period of grief," the department said on social media. "When we have an update to this case that we can share, we will let everyone know."

Meanwhile, the department said it is not currently in need of additional volunteers in the search or donations.

"Sherman, you all are relentlessly kind in many ways – how you continually want to bring us snacks and beverages, for example," Sherman police said in a social media post.

"Respectfully, we do not need anything else at this time. Receiving those donations requires some work, and right now, 100% of our efforts need to be focused on finding this 8-year-old girl."

Anyone with "noteworthy" information is urged to contact the Sherman Police Department's non-emergency phone number at (903) 892-7290.