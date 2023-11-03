Honor Flight from Dallas turns into memorable moment for father & son

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Juan Perez, 91 years young, was among the North Texas veterans Friday morning who joined an Honor Flight from Dallas Love Field to the nation's capital.

Juan Perez and his son Juan Perez CBS 11 News

"You bet, looking forward to it."

It served as a chance for him to reflect on his 20 years of service in the United States Air Force. "My best 20 years were the ones I gave the Air Force."

Perhaps no one knew that more than his oldest son, Juan Perez, Jr. "I know he's enjoying this quite a bit. I think he enjoys putting that jacket back on, he enjoys celebrating his career and his service."

Perez Jr. is a Captain for Southwest Airlines, which donates hundreds of tickets each year for the flights organized by Honor Flight DFW.

He worked with his airline's chief pilot to captain this flight and to surprise his dad, who had no idea what was about to happen.

Perez said he had spoken with his son the day before about his trip. "He's not taking us to Washington, he's going to Hawaii."

Then his son walked up to the ticket counter microphone and spoke to his passengers. "Hey folks, I'm going to be your captain today, I just want to come up and welcome you all here. "Is my dad here?"

As he walked to his dad, passengers in the terminal clapped and cheered, and then father and son embraced.

Perez, Jr. told his dad, "Made it happen."

His dad saluted him.

Perez, Jr. said, "Dad, congratulations, I know you're going to have fun.. it's been like 30 years since I've gotten to fly you."

His dad said, "I was telling everybody you were going to Hawaii."

Perez, Jr. told him, "I know you thought I was on the beach, but I gave up Hawaii for this. It's my pleasure, I'm so glad you could do this."

Afterwards, Perez told CBS News Texas, "It was incredible, it was a big surprise."

When Perez retired from the Air Force, his son was eight years old.

Perez Jr. said since he was five years old, he knew he wanted to be a pilot.

He said his dad inspired him to join the Air Force, where he retired as a Lt. Colonel after 25 years.

Perez, Jr. said, "For me, it's a once in a lifetime ability to do this. I followed him in his footsteps but there's never kind of been an exclamation point on his service and I think that's kind of what this is."

Mission accomplished.

