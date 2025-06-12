Watch CBS News
Heavy rain continues to fall across North Texas on Thursday

Most of North Texas under flood watch through Thursday evening
Heavy rain continues to fall across North Texas Thursday morning, prompting another First Alert Weather Day.

The heaviest rain is falling east of I-35 in areas that have already picked up nearly 6" of rain in the last 24 hours. Ponding on roads will be a risk for some during the Thursday morning commute. 

In Dallas-Fort Worth, the ground is still saturated from the multiple rounds of rain this week. Showers will linger in DFW through midday but widespread coverage is in eastern counties.

A flood watch remains in effect for parts of North Texas, including Denton, Grayson, Collin, Parker, Tarrant and Dallas counties, through this evening.

In Palo Pinto County, the Santo Volunteer Fire Department reported up to 4' of water on roads late Wednesday night.

Fog could be a concern Friday morning from the heavy rainfall.

By Father's Day, skies will be partly cloudy with winds coming from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Conditions will likely stay dry, but an isolated storm will remain possible.

The active weather pattern continues throughout this week but will clear up by next Tuesday.

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

