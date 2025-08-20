Heavy rain falls in parts of North Texas Wednesday morning ahead of another heat advisory

Rain in parts of North Texas gives way to heat advisory, marginal severe threat south of DFW

Amid the hottest stretch of weather of the 2025 so far, morning commutes in parts of North Texas were slowed by heavy rain.

The rain started to the northwest of the Metroplex and moved south and east, from Wise County into Denton, Tarrant and Dallas Counties. Some highways slowed to a crawl.

Flights into and out of DFW International Airport were also impacted. More than 760 had been delayed and 120 canceled as of 12:30 p.m., according to flight tracking website FlightAware. More than 150 flights into and out of Dallas Love Field were delayed.

The rain will keep moving south throughout Wednesday morning. The threat of severe storms is low; areas south of the Metroplex are under a marginal threat, the National Weather Service's lowest level of concern.

After the rain moves out, temperatures will increase throughout the day. For the third day in a row, much of North Texas is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m. Feels-like temperatures could reach as high as 109 in some areas.