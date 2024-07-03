Heat alerts across North Texas spill into Fourth of July celebrations

NORTH TEXAS – As millions of Texans hit the road or head to the airport to celebrate the Fourth of July, triple-digit heat continues across the state.

Temperatures remain well above average for this time of the year with a high of 100 degrees today. The ridge of high pressure still dominates the upper-level pattern so don't expect the break in the heat just yet. The dewpoint forecast looks to remain in the low 70s for today which means feels-like temperatures are back up into dangerous territory.

Today, North Texans could see feels like temps around 108 degrees to 110 degrees. With that in place, another heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m.

There is relief right around the corner in the form of a rare July cold front and much-needed rain in the forecast. Late Thursday, the front will move into parts of North Texas and there is a 20% chance of some scattered showers late Thursday night.

The majority of Fourth of July celebrations won't be a washout but it is a forecast to watch closely.

The other major story is Hurricane Beryl, which looks to impact Jamaica today with the center of circulation looking to make a potential landfall near 2 p.m. CDT on the south side of Jamaica.

The track then brings Hurricane Beryl to the Yucatan Peninsula at the end of the week and then tropical rains into south Texas by the end of the weekend and into next week.

The ridge of high pressure breaks and we see a cooler pattern setting up into next week. Highs will be in the 90s and a chance of showers and storms each day.

