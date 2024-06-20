Nearly 6 million Texans expected to travel for Fourth of July, AAA says

The Fourth of July holiday is expected to have the highest travel volume on record, according to AAA Texas.

About 5.6 million Texans are expected to travel over the course of the Fourth of July week, an increase of 5.2% over last year. AAA a total of more than 70 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home.

Because of the rise of popularity in remote work, AAA has increased the travel forecast from five days to nine days. In this case, Fourth of July travel is considered to be June 29 through July 7.

"We anticipate this July 4th week will be the busiest for this holiday ever," said Galen Grillo, vice president and general manager of AAA Texas. "Travel is in high gear this summer with more people not only booking domestic trips, but AAA travel advisors are seeing more international and cruise bookings as many people are taking bucket list vacations."

The number of Texans traveling by car is expected to increase 5% compared to last year.

If you're hitting the road for the Fourth of July, AAA says to expect gas prices to be cheaper than last year. AAA predicts gas prices will be relatively stable leading up to Labor Day.

AAA says top road trip destinations in Texas are Galveston, Corpus Christi, the San Antonio River Walk, the Hill Country and other large cities.

Rental cars are in high demand for the holiday week, especially in Dallas. AAA says the busiest car pick-up days are expected to be on June 28, June 29 and July 4.

How to prepare for safe travels

If you're traveling by car for the Fourth of July, AAA says it's best to inspect vehicle tires, battery, and fluid levels before a long road trip. AAA says nationwide, they expect to rescue more than 799,000 stranded drivers at the roadside, including more than 41,000 in Texas. It's also smart to pack emergency items like food, water, a first-aid kit and a phone charger in case your car breaks down.

If you're flying to your destination, AAA recommends purchasing airport parking ahead of time and getting to the airport at least two hours before a flight. AAA also recommends avoiding checking a bag, as a carry-on will allow you to be more flexible in case your flight is delayed or canceled.