Heat advisory continues in North Texas as temperatures reach triple digits

Tracking triple-digit heat as advisory goes into effect across North Texas

Another hot and sunny day is ahead with highs near 100 degrees in Dallas-Fort Worth this afternoon.

If temperatures hit 100 degrees, it would be the first time this year. If it doesn't happen on Tuesday, it will likely happen Wednesday and/or Thursday.

Humidity will once again make it feel close to 107 degrees in some areas, so a heat advisory is in place for the DFW Metroplex and areas east of I-35.

There is also an air quality alert for today due to light winds, sunny skies and hot temperatures.

It will be unhealthy outside for sensitive groups. If you have asthma or upper respiratory issues, you will want to minimize your time outdoors this afternoon.

High pressure will continue to build west over North Texas tomorrow, keeping temperatures near 100 degrees.

A weak front will sag south from Oklahoma Thursday evening into Friday and stall out, keeping low rain chances in the forecast into the weekend along with cooler temperatures.

