H-E-B is sending aid to help victims after deadly Central Texas flooding

Texas-based grocery store chain H-E-B is back home in Kerrville, helping the community where its roots began, after devastating floods have killed more than 100 people in Central Texas.

H-E-B said as part of its initial outreach, the company is working closely with the Red Cross, Kerr County officials and first responders to support the community's needs. Additionally, H-E-B has sent aid to support other impacted areas, including San Angelo and Marble Falls.

The company said it'll be giving away free recovery kits, including water, snacks, first aid kits, cleaning supplies and gift cards, among other things.

H-E-B operates 455 stores in Texas and Mexico. And Kerrville, where the company started, has a very special place in its heart.

"Our H-E-B Family is heartbroken by the enormous devastation and loss caused by the flooding in and around the Kerrville area," the company said in a news release. "We hold compassion and strength for everyone who has been impacted, and we remain committed to offer unwavering support to our communities."

Businesses in North Texas collecting donations

The Fort Worth Stockyards community is coming together to gather donations for those who are impacted by the Central Texas flooding, too.

From July 10 to July 31, North Texans can donate items at several locations throughout the Stockyards, located in North Fort Worth.

Here's where you can drop off donations:

Hotel Drover – 200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164

97 West Kitchen & Bar – Located inside the Hotel Drover

Stockyards Hotel – 109 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

H3 Ranch – Located inside the Stockyards Hotel

Hyatt Place Historic Stockyards – 132 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Stockyards Visitors Center (Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.) – 130 E. Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Several other organizations are accepting donations for those impacted by the floods, as well as first responders and volunteers. To donate online, click here.