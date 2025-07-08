Businesses in the Fort Worth Stockyards collecting donations for Central Texas flooding victims

The Fort Worth Stockyards community is coming together to gather donations for those who are impacted by the Central Texas flooding.

More than 100 people are dead and dozens more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country this weekend, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River.

From July 10-July 31, North Texans can donate items at several locations throughout the Stockyards, located in North Fort Worth.

Items needed for Central Texas flooding victims:

Non-perishable food

Diapers and wipes

First aid kits

Personal hygiene items

School supplies

Canned pet food

Here's where you can drop off donations:

Hotel Drover – 200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164

97 West Kitchen & Bar – Located inside the Hotel Drover

Stockyards Hotel – 109 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

H3 Ranch – Located inside the Stockyards Hotel

Hyatt Place Historic Stockyards – 132 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Stockyards Visitors Center (Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.) – 130 E. Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Several other organizations are accepting donations for those impacted by the floods, as well as first responders and volunteers. To donate online, click here.