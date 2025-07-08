Watch CBS News
Businesses in the Fort Worth Stockyards collecting donations for Central Texas flooding victims

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Texas flood response: heartache, love and persistence amidst the darkness
The Fort Worth Stockyards community is coming together to gather donations for those who are impacted by the Central Texas flooding. 

More than 100 people are dead and dozens more are missing after devastating flash floods slammed the Texas Hill Country this weekend, with water rescues taking place along the Guadalupe River.  

From July 10-July 31, North Texans can donate items at several locations throughout the Stockyards, located in North Fort Worth.

Items needed for Central Texas flooding victims:

  • Non-perishable food
  • Diapers and wipes
  • First aid kits
  • Personal hygiene items
  • School supplies
  • Canned pet food

Here's where you can drop off donations:

  • Hotel Drover – 200 Mule Alley, Fort Worth, TX 76164
  • 97 West Kitchen & Bar – Located inside the Hotel Drover
  • Stockyards Hotel – 109 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
  • H3 Ranch – Located inside the Stockyards Hotel 
  • Hyatt Place Historic Stockyards – 132 E Exchange Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76164
  • Stockyards Visitors Center (Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.- 5:30 p.m.) – 130 E. Exchange Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76164

Several other organizations are accepting donations for those impacted by the floods, as well as first responders and volunteers. To donate online, click here.

