Gusty winds increase fire danger in North Texas on Monday

Monday morning was crisp with a low of 57 degrees at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The rest of this week will be pleasant, but storm chances return Friday.

Don't let the cool start fool you, the high today will be in the 90s once again for North Texas. This is due to compressional heating ahead of a cold front that will move across the area tonight.

Since there is a shift in the weather pattern, there is also a tight pressure gradient. This will cause winds to gust up to 40 mph today. The warmer than average temperatures, low relative humidity levels, dry fuels and gusty winds will lead to elevated grass fire danger today for counties to the west of the metroplex.

CBS News Texas

The cold front will move through tonight, which will drop temperatures and cause a wind shift. Since the new airmass is incredibly dry and the winds will stay from the northeast gusting up to 25 mph, fire danger will continue to be a concern.

The next big weather maker is forecasted to bring impacts starting Thursday night, when a warm front is expected to spark up some showers and storms.

Behind the warm front will be a cold front that will tap into enough moisture and instability to produce some strong storms Friday into Saturday afternoon. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday due to the potential of strong to severe storms and disruptive rainfall and lightning during Friday night lights. The timing and strength of the storms are still being ironed out.