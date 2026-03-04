Gun used in death of 14-year-old Riley Jordan taken from relative's locked safe, Arlington police say

Arlington investigators say the gun used in Riley Jordan's shooting death last month was taken from a relative's locked safe by 17-year-old Cameron Tantillo.

14-year-old shot and killed in Arlington

Riley was shot on Saturday, Feb. 21, while he and his friends were handling a firearm, the Arlington Police Department said.

Officers were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 4600 block of Sausalito Drive, near W. Arkansas Lane and Little Road, around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, officers found the teen victim with an apparent gunshot wound and unresponsive.

"Evidence suggests the juveniles were handling the weapon and pointing it at one another when it was discharged, striking the victim," APD said in a statement to CBS News Texas.

Police said that despite life-saving measures, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the 15-year-old who fired the weapon, killing Jordan, was taken into police custody and charged with manslaughter. His name is not being released.

Teen charged after taking gun from safe in 14-year-old's death

Arlington police said that detectives worked diligently to find out where the gun that killed the 14-year-old came from and how Jordan and his friends got it.

The department said it believes that the owner of the registered gun had secured it in a gun safe, but that Tantillo broke into that safe and took the gun to the home on Sausalito Drive without permission.

Tantillo has been charged with making a firearm accessible to a child resulting in death. Arlington PD said the owner of the gun cooperated with the investigation and will not face any charges. Tantillo turned himself in on Wednesday.